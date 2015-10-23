Adele's Flip Phone & More Outdated Tech In Music Videos

There are two things you need to know about the world of music this morning. First, Adele has dropped a new video. It's amazing and gorgeous and haunting, as we all knew it would be. And second, it features a flip phone. Like, that thing (with buttons?) that kept people connected pre-iPhones. But Adele is far from the first artist to use a piece of technology that now looks hopelessly out of date. Music videos in the early 2000s were littered with brick-like cell phones. And love-sick singers in the '90s had to deal with corded land lines. So, as you enjoy Adele's new single, possibly on Spotify or YouTube while on the go, be grateful you can text your friends all about it using a smartphone and not a SideKick.
Opener Photo: Beretta/Sims/Rex/REX USA.
