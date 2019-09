Hate Sky-High Tuition? Here's How Students In South Africa Fought Back

American students feeling the pain of student loans and wanting to fight back against rising college costs can look to their peers in South Africa for inspiration. After days of protests, South African students won a major victory in the fight to keep college costs down.Thousands of students filled streets and campuses across the country to demonstrate against plans to increase university fees by upwards of 10% in some cases.An offer from the country's minister of higher education to cap the increase at public universities at 6% was rejected by student leaders. On Friday, following a meeting with student leaders and university officials, President Jacob Zuma announced the fees will be frozen in the coming year."On the matter at hand, we agreed that there will be a zero increase of university fees in 2016,” he said in a speech that was broadcast live. “Discussions will continue looking at broader issues than the fees."The motto #FeesMustFall became a rallying cry, garnering support from people inside the country and beyond. Campuses across South Africa shut down and delayed exams amid the protests, according to the BBC.