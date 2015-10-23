Hate Sky-High Tuition? Here's How Students In South Africa Fought Back

Thousands of students filled streets and campuses across the country to demonstrate against plans to increase university fees by upwards of 10% in some cases.
An offer from the country's minister of higher education to cap the increase at public universities at 6% was rejected by student leaders. On Friday, following a meeting with student leaders and university officials, President Jacob Zuma announced the fees will be frozen in the coming year.
"On the matter at hand, we agreed that there will be a zero increase of university fees in 2016,” he said in a speech that was broadcast live. “Discussions will continue looking at broader issues than the fees."
The motto #FeesMustFall became a rallying cry, garnering support from people inside the country and beyond. Campuses across South Africa shut down and delayed exams amid the protests, according to the BBC.
Am i am proud to be part of the youth during such times. Because these are serious issues we fighting for here #FeesMustFall— Ayanda Mashaphu (@Yanda_128M) October 19, 2015
look at the billboard caption. ironic because that is exactly what we're doing with the #FeesMustFall movement ✊ pic.twitter.com/fPan9PVNyQ— #CSPicnic2015 (@LB_Langa) October 22, 2015
The Associated Press called the demonstrations "one of the biggest student movements to have emerged since South Africa rejected white minority rule in 1994."
President Zuma also announced that his administration would discuss free tutition and address racism in education. Tensions remained high leading up to the president's announcement on Friday. The BBC reported that police used stun guns and water cannons on crowds as some demonstrators set fires and threw stones.
The hashtag #feeshavefallen began trending worldwide as supporters of the movement in South Africa and beyond celebrated the victory on social media.
My mother told me we just achieved what they couldn't achieve in the past. This is a great victory.What a time to be alive
#FeesHaveFallen— NiceInTheFae (@LunngiiN) October 23, 2015
The Student Movement has won the day. Their ANC government has heard them. #FeesMustFall #FeeHaveFallen Amandla! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cl4cjah7Ak— Shaka Sisulu (@ShakaSisulu) October 23, 2015
Victory to the young people of our country, I salute you ✊🏿 #FeesMustFall— Lerole (@TebogoMapheto) October 23, 2015
#FeesMustFall✊🏽🇿🇦📚 In life one has to fight for their dreams and I am so proud of the "born free"generation. pic.twitter.com/TTq0wPkMwk— Patrick Phungwayo (@phungwayo3) October 23, 2015
I am so teary today this kids are true heroes, I am humbled by their determination #FeesMustFall #ZumaMustFall pic.twitter.com/t6WpcgR3yL— THY Will S (@Thy_Will) October 23, 2015
I know it took a while but #FeesMustFall just hit & I'm sitting here weeping. I am happy, I am sad, I am proudly South African. #ANCWillFall— Mrs Liebenberg (@KaptainKweef) October 23, 2015
I will be the first person from my family to get honours. I will be damned if I am the last #FeesMustFall— #FeesMustFall (@Palesa_Tshabz) October 20, 2015
Ditto for America! From way over here, we feel you on this one. #FeesMustFall https://t.co/ypxj6gAGTm— M3MM (@M3MMLove) October 22, 2015