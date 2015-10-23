It's time for happy birthday wishes to Katy Perry, who turns 31 on October 25! This special time of year made us reflect on her career so far. She's had the kind of success most people only dream of and the kind of fun that most people are afraid of. And she's never stopped changing: her wardrobe, her hair color and her love interests are all in a constant state of flux. The only thing she's stayed steadfast about is her deep desire to party, which we are so down for.



On her birthday, we reflect back on Katy Perry's most outrageous moments. It includes the good, the bad and the truly unbelievable things this California girl has done in her life. From cross-dressing to kissing girls (and liking it) to subtweeting pop stars to dancing with sharks. Of all the things Katy Perry has been to us over the years, she has never been boring.



So get ready for a trip down memory lane, as we relive some of Perry's most outrageous moments.