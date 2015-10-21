Get Ready For Flash Tattoos For Your Hair

Festival season may be behind us, but Scünci and Kylie Jenner just gave us a pretty good reason to get excited all over again. You know those Flash Tattoos we all love/are obsessed with? Well, what if we told you that you can now wear them on your hair?
That's right — move over, hair tapestries. Scünci is now offering everyone's favorite metallic designs for your mane. And, of course, hair chameleon Kylie Jenner is at the helm of the trend. The 18-year-old was spotted this week wearing a gold arrow design, which popped beautifully against her jet-black hair.
Apply these to straight hair (so curly-haired girls, this might not be for you — sigh), similarly to how you would a regular Flash Tattoo. Pick a location, add a little water, hold a towel over the spot for a bit, and you've got yourself a temporary tat for your tresses. You can also apply the designs to your skin, and then easily cleanse and/or scrub them away.
Pick up a pack for $4.99 at Ulta stores. While supplies last, that is.
