Get Ready For Flash Tattoos For Your Hair

Festival season may be behind us, but Scünci and Kylie Jenner just gave us a pretty good reason to get excited all over again. You know those Flash Tattoos we all love/are obsessed with? Well, what if we told you that you can now wear them on your hair?That's right — move over, hair tapestries . Scünci is now offering everyone's favorite metallic designs for your mane. And, of course, hair chameleon Kylie Jenner is at the helm of the trend. The 18-year-old was spotted this week wearing a gold arrow design, which popped beautifully against her jet-black hair.Apply these to straight hair (so curly-haired girls, this might not be for you — sigh), similarly to how you would a regular Flash Tattoo. Pick a location, add a little water, hold a towel over the spot for a bit, and you've got yourself a temporary tat for your tresses. You can also apply the designs to your skin, and then easily cleanse and/or scrub them away.Pick up a pack for $4.99 at Ulta stores. While supplies last, that is.