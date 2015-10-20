Kim's 35th Birthday Wish Is Something Kanye Can't Buy

Kim Kardashian is going off brand and keeping it simple for her special day this year. The reality star and expectant mother is turning 35 tomorrow, and she shared her birthday wishes during a Q&A on her website.
So, what does Kim K want out of life in her 35th year on Earth? "Expanding the family, having a son, and getting skinny!" I guess when Kanye West is your husband, you start to think real hard about the things money can't buy. (Though those things can't hurt, either.) She also revealed that her favorite birthday present to date is the gigantic sparkler Kanye got her for their engagement in 2013.
Last week, Kim cancelled her baby shower in the wake of Lamar Odom's hospitalization. The second oldest Kardashian sister is expecting a son, due to join daughter North, 2, on Christmas Day.
She's been extraordinarily candid about her fertility struggles, rapidly changing body shape, and the downsides of pregnancy. "I'm gonna keep it real: For me, pregnancy is the worst experience of my life! LOL!" the star posted on her site earlier this month. "I don't enjoy one moment of it... Maybe it's the swelling, the backaches or just the complete mindf—k of how your body expands and nothing fits," she wrote. "Do you know you basically have to wear a diaper for two months afterwards?!" Well, now you do.
