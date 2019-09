Kim's 35th Birthday Wish Is Something Kanye Can't Buy

Last week, Kim cancelled her baby shower in the wake of Lamar Odom's hospitalization. The second oldest Kardashian sister is expecting a son, due to join daughter North, 2, on Christmas Day.She's been extraordinarily candid about her fertility struggles rapidly changing body shape , and the downsides of pregnancy. "I'm gonna keep it real: For me, pregnancy is the worst experience of my life! LOL!" the star posted on her site earlier this month. "I don't enjoy one moment of it... Maybe it's the swelling, the backaches or just the complete mindf—k of how your body expands and nothing fits," she wrote. "Do you know you basically have to wear a diaper for two months afterwards?!" Well, now you do.