IHOP's Tweet Compares Your Boobs To Pancakes, Fails Hard

Molly Horan
Photo: Courtesy of IHOP.
Even the most buttoned up corporate Twitter accounts can occasionally have a lapse that could convince the casual viewer that a middle school boy was at the helm. Today, IHOP decided to share a photo of a stack of pancakes (as it does). But rather than just tantalizing us with delicious breakfast food, the chain served those flapjacks with a side of sexism.

The photo's caption reads,"flat but has a GREAT personality." Get it? Because a flat-chested woman (clearly defective) has to be built up in other, less meaningful ways. And pancakes are flat. Comedy!
Twitter users quickly made it clear that they weren't laughing.
IHOP has deleted the tweet and tweeted out an apology, writing, "Earlier today we tweeted something dumb and immature that does not reflect what IHOP stands for. We're sorry." Unfortunately, all breakfast-lovers are feeling that syrupy sweetness.
