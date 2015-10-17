If a haunted house on a Halloween just doesn't seem like a scary enough way to spend the holiday, Airbnb has come up with the spookiest solution: Spend the night in the Paris catacombs.
For one night only — Halloween night, naturally — the rental website promises you a haunted getaway in "the bowels of Paris." You'll spend Halloween amongst the bones and skulls of the French who were buried there in the 18th and 19th centuries, after the graveyards within the city were closed due to public health concerns. Even better, the getaway is free if you're brave enough to sleep among millions of bones and skulls.
"Escape the pint-sized pirates and mini goblins in the world’s largest grave — Paris’ famous catacombs, the final resting place of 6 million souls," the official listing reads.
While they don't promise a lot in the way of amenities — breakfast is definitely not included here —they will provide you with a first aid kit, a safety card, and a fire extinguisher. What else do you really need to stay safe from the undead?
The stay in the world's largest cemetery will also include a storyteller who will literally tell you tales from the crypt. They're bound to keep you up all night and, hopefully, leave you with a bit of history to tell your friends.
To get a chance to stay in a bedroom that accommodates just two people, which will include a "real bed," (so, not a casket?), you must let the host know by October 20 why you're brave enough to stay in the catacombs.
It should be noted: In 1793, hospital doorkeeper Philibert Aspairt got lost in the Catacombs and his remains weren't found for 11 years. So if you do get a chance to stay there — and live to tell about it — you'll get to brag that you were the "only living person ever to wake up in the Paris catacombs."
Think you can handle it? We'll be over here like...
For one night only — Halloween night, naturally — the rental website promises you a haunted getaway in "the bowels of Paris." You'll spend Halloween amongst the bones and skulls of the French who were buried there in the 18th and 19th centuries, after the graveyards within the city were closed due to public health concerns. Even better, the getaway is free if you're brave enough to sleep among millions of bones and skulls.
"Escape the pint-sized pirates and mini goblins in the world’s largest grave — Paris’ famous catacombs, the final resting place of 6 million souls," the official listing reads.
While they don't promise a lot in the way of amenities — breakfast is definitely not included here —they will provide you with a first aid kit, a safety card, and a fire extinguisher. What else do you really need to stay safe from the undead?
The stay in the world's largest cemetery will also include a storyteller who will literally tell you tales from the crypt. They're bound to keep you up all night and, hopefully, leave you with a bit of history to tell your friends.
To get a chance to stay in a bedroom that accommodates just two people, which will include a "real bed," (so, not a casket?), you must let the host know by October 20 why you're brave enough to stay in the catacombs.
It should be noted: In 1793, hospital doorkeeper Philibert Aspairt got lost in the Catacombs and his remains weren't found for 11 years. So if you do get a chance to stay there — and live to tell about it — you'll get to brag that you were the "only living person ever to wake up in the Paris catacombs."
Think you can handle it? We'll be over here like...
Advertisement