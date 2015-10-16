Everybody Rock Your Body Because Nick Carter Just Brought Backstreet Back



And, at 35, Carter still has some pretty impressive breakdancing skills — as well as the ability to make the ridiculous '90s tune "Everybody" seem weirdly, nostalgically sexy.



Along with his Dancing with the Stars partner Sharna Burgess, the former boy-band heartthrob appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this morning to show off his moves. They are, like the Backstreet Boys' opus, both impressive and totally cheese ball.



Prepare yourself to time travel two decades into the past, to a time when frosted tips and JNCOs were cool, and Nick Carter was a mere skinny teen capturing the hearts of pop-crazed fans across the nation. We highly encourage you to watch the entire dance sequence, which begins about two minutes in. But, make sure to stick around for the undulating hip motions of the "am I sexual" lyrics. This performance was absolutely worth the 20-year wait.



