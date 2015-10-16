You never thought this day would come.
Or maybe you thought it already had?
After 12 years on the air, America's Next Top Model is officially coming to an end. The girl or guy crowned at the end of cycle 22 (22!) will be the series' final winner. (Yes, ANTM ditched its gender bias back in cycle 20.)
While some contestants who've competed on the show over the past decade-plus have found some degree of success, others have quickly receded into the unknown. The panel of judges has been through its share of talent, too. After debonair Brit photog Nigel Barker and OG supermodel Janice Dickinson came mono-moniker wonders Twiggy and Bryanboy, and finally PR lioness Kelly Cutrone and runway-diva extraordinaire, Miss Jay.
But, let's be honest. There has only ever been one star on this show. She's the kooky, fierce, chameleon-faced, smizing Harvard graduate who came to second-tier network TV with a dream: to invent her own lexicon, give young, striving models their moment in the reality spotlight (Lisa D'Amato in a salad bowl, anyone?), and bestow upon the internet the most precious treasure trove of GIFs it has ever known.
If you've experienced a feeling, chances are, Tyra Banks has flexed her face into its perfect distillation. Ahead, 30 times a Tyra GIF perfectly captured the moment.
