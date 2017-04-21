This Pair Of Leggings Is Guaranteed To Sell Out (Again)

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Leggings: Some see them as a girl's worst nightmare — an at-home-only garment that should not be worn in public. Others embrace their versatility and comfort for all they're worth. For a while now, people's feelings about leggings have been divided; you love 'em or you hate 'em. But, thanks to the runways this past Fashion Month, leggings are no longer an item to steer clear of. Instead, they're about to become a staple in all of our wardrobes.
Fortunately, Aritzia is meeting all of your wearable-and-fashionable-bottoms needs with its best-selling 'Daria' Pant, a legging made with soft, supple, and ultra-stretchy vegan leather (we've felt these in person, and they feel like butter). They've got a high-waisted and super-slim fit and can easily be paired with a casual pair of sneakers, an oversized sweater, and your go-to piece of outerwear to create your new cold-weather uniform. In other words: You'll never want to take them off.
The craziest thing about this pair of leggings? Our friends at Aritiza say that, season after season, they just can't seem to keep them from flying off the shelves (luckily, though, stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as Aritzia's website, have just been freshly restocked). But these babies definitely won't last long. So, click on to shop the leggings-to-end-all-leggings for yourself. And if they're already sold out by the time you're reading this, we've included some similar styles, too. Consider it the re-dawning of the age of the legging.