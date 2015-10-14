Bernie Sanders might not have the most supporters, but he sure seems to have the most enthusiastic ones. At last night's Democratic presidential debate, Team Bernie was by far the most visible: A crew of red-shirted nurses (Nurses for Bernie, of course) took over an entire room at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, which hosted the debate, and the candidate was mobbed like a rock star as he fled the hotel.
Today, we noticed that the Vermont senator is inspiring an even younger crowd, one that probably couldn't watch the debate last night (since it was past their bedtimes). They're #BabiesForBernie. The hashtag first appeared in August, but it got a big resurgence during the debate — and it's pretty great.
Some of the less commited toddlers are wearing Sanders pins and shirts, but the more hard-core babies are actually dressed as Bernie — glasses, white hair, and all.
Whichever candidate you're backing, you have to admit these kids participating (however unwittingly) in the campaign process are adorable. As one Instagramer put it, "It's never to soon to talk to your children about the political revolution!"
Advertisement
Advertisement