If you haven't watched last week's episode of Scandal — stop reading now. There will be spoilers. Seriously, stop. Below is an exclusive look at a scene from tomorrow's episode.
Nothing in the sneak peek is too surprising, but there is some new tension in Olivia (Kerry Washington) and Fitz's (Tony Goldwyn) relationship. Now that Olivia has allowed Abby to "throw her under the bus" as the President's mistress and "America's Whore," the lovebirds aren't really on the same page. Fitz doesn't want people thinking unsavory things about his girlfriend. And, Olivia just wants her best friend to get her job back. Yes, Fitz fired Abby (Darby Stanchfield) after she saved the presidency last week. Someone send him a mixtape with the Spice Girls, so he can learn from their wise lyrics, "If you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends," pronto.
Hopefully Abby will be swiping her White House credentials again soon. The more long-term issue is whether or not Olivia can handle the attention she is currently receiving. The paparazzi are literally taking photos through her window. Good thing Olivia has quite a few lawyers that owe her a favor or two.
Check out the video below to see the drama unfold.
