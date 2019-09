This season of Scandal is really all about one thing — what people, especially women, give up in the name of love. In the first episode , we saw Princess Emily give up her freedom to marry the Prince of Caledonia. And, the last two episodes explore what the two women who love Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) have to lose because of that love.I've been waiting to see what Mellie's (Bellamy Young) reaction would be to Olivia (Kerry Washington) admitting to the affair on live TV. I knew she would be mad, but I hoped she wouldn't automatically start slut-shaming. With all of the affairs on this show, including Mellie's, it doesn't sit right for her to say, "It's the girl who can't shut her legs, or her mouth" about Olivia.However, Fitz doesn't even notice. As always, he is only thinking about himself. This is why I have never picked a team. I'm not Team Jake (Scott Foley) or Team Fitz. Neither of them deserve the amazing (but, yes, let's complete the cliché — flawed) woman that is Olivia Pope. Shonda Rhimes really needs to write a man for Olivia that can think beyond himself, or the commands of other powerful men.Speaking of people who only think about themselves — Cyrus (Jeff Perry) is back. And, he gives a really great motivational speech. I want "Zero to Hero" from Disney's Hercules to play while he tells Mellie to "think like a champion, think like a warrior." It would be perfect. Although, Mellie has never been a zero.Her list of demands? Not champion-worthy enough. She wants money, Olivia and Fitz to be discreet with their relationship, Olivia not to take the Grant name (why would she want to take his name anyways?!), and him to be around for seven campaign stops. Not unreasonable, considering the whole world now knows her husband has been cheating on her for years, and she's about to start her own presidential campaign. (Let's pause to think how similar some aspects of this are to real-life politics.) The sky is the limit here. She should have asked for unlimited hooch, staged press photos to help her campaign for president, the name of the person who makes Olivia's coats, and free service from Pope & Associates. Once she is in office, their number is going to be on speed dial anyways.Speak of the hooch, and the hooch appears. The best line of the night was from Mellie when she says,#Priorities.