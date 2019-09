And, to make it even more timely, an extra storyline about gun control was thrown in. The gun control law that President Fitz passed to honor the death of his son is being used as a weapon. Nice, huh? If he wants to stay president, he needs to make things right with the Republican party, his party, and renounce the very bill that he loves and planned on being his legacy.There were also plenty of great B-storylines this week, particularly when it comes to B613. Last week we learned the Louvre was set on fire as part of a plan created by Papa Pope. It's all in an attempt to get money back from the extortion charges. The fire was just a convenient distraction so artworks could be stolen and sold on the black market. Even in prison Rowan Pope has a plan to try and get back at his daughter.Jake (Scott Folley) teamed up with Charlie (George Newbern), and his ex-wife (yes, apparently he was married before) "Elise," to try and find who is helping Rowan with this scheme. They aren't that great of a team, considering the only thing that happened was "Elise" (we never learn her real name) getting shot. We may not be closer to the criminal mastermind, but we did start learning about Jake's past life. Not only was he married, but Jake, er "Jake," has been lying to us about his name all along. Sorry Team "Jake"-members, if a guy lies about his name and gets over you in less than a week with the ex-wife he never told you about, he's not a quality guy.In other news, Teddy Grant is ALIVE. Yes, somehow in all of the drama that surrounds Fitz and Mellie, they remembered to spend time with their youngest child. It has been so long since we've seen Teddy, that he's gone from a baby to a fairly old toddler (who is straight up awful at hide-and-seek — you'd think being sneaky would be in his blood with his parents).Perhaps, Fitz is taking notes from not-so-baby Teddy because he has decided there is no need to be stealth. With the whole world looking at him, he went to Olivia's door, walked through all the paparazzi and journalists, picked up Olivia, and took her on a date, holding hands and all. Liv and Fitz are having their first real date, and it's not in Vermont. You know, something romantic just between the two of them, and every single person with cellular service, Wi-Fi, or cable. So what's next? We don't know. But, the Shondaland journalists think there can only be one of two options:Let us know what you think in the comments below.