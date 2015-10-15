These Bratz Dolls Got An Amazing Feminist Makeover

Most people know Bratz as a sort of Barbie cousin with removable feet. But one artist has transformed the dolls into incredible role models for the girls who play with them.
Artist Wendy Tsao has reimagined Bratz dolls to resemble inspirational women. So far, she's created doll versions of Jane Goodall, Roberta Bondar, Waris Dirie, Malala Yousafzai, and J.K. Rowling. Tsao includes a quote from each of the women to go with the dolls , which are part of a collection she calls "Mighty Dolls." The artist told The Huffington Post, "Many people feel strongly about these dolls and what they represent." According to HuffPo, Tsao plans to begin selling her creations on eBay in the coming weeks.
On her own site, Tsao asks, "What inspiring person would you like to imagine as a doll?" And she takes commissions. So, the Hillary Clinton or Oprah doll of your dreams could become a reality. Click ahead to see Tsao's creations.
