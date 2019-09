A lip color this dark can zap all the life from your skin, so take note. Warm up your complexion with powder, foundation, or bronzer a few shades darker than your everyday formula. How? Apply your regular makeup, and then apply the darker hue like contour: along your hairline, under your cheekbones, under your jawline, and over the nose and chin. Then, follow with blush in the same color family as your lip color, applied under your cheekbones, like contour. Tarte's Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in Exposed will work on fair skin, and Dazzled is perfect for darker complexions.For the eyes, use a simple, shimmery shadow to enliven your gaze. Using a small, stiff brush, press a creamy gold shadow all around the top and bottom lashline before adding a few coats of mascara. Try Dior Diorshow Fusion Mono Long-Wear Professional Mirror-Shine Eyeshadow in Chimère or Maybelline's shadow in Bad To The Bronze . Unless you're going for more of a Fairuza Balk in The Craft effect (in which case, more power to you), skip the eyeliner and let your lips do the talking.Our condolences to your red lipstick.