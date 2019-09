Calvin Harris Responds To Those Massage Parlor (& Taylor Swift Breakup) Rumors

Earlier today, Radar Online published a story that many other outlets quickly circulated: According to the site, Taylor Swift dumped Calvin Harris "after he was caught leaving a Thai massage parlor." Radar also noted that "Taylor Swift just got some fresh material for her next album!" You know, because she's written about breakups in the past. Good one.Defamer added that, according to Yelp reviews, this particular massage parlor provides the "best happy endings" in Hollywood. You don't need to be a law school graduate to know that this in no way means that Calvin Harris was on the receiving end of one such type of manually stimulating massage — but, hey, now his name is out there on the internet in association with "happy endings."Refinery29 didn't report on this earlier because it is completely unsourced gossip. And now, it seems that Calvin Harris agrees — and he's also very, very angry. A little over an hour ago, Harris voiced his disgust with the Radar story on Twitter.