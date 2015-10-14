A career MPDG, Zooey Deschanel's Jess on New Girl was painted by critics as fifty shades of cray. She says nonsense words! She wears bright, happy clothes! She's "adorkable" (trademarked, New Girl). But her male roommates have plenty of strange quirks. Schmidt takes just as many liberties with the English language. Winston sings show tunes with as much energy as Jess expends in any of her musical interludes. But these male characters are allowed to be guys with quirks, instead of just another example of a grating stock character.

