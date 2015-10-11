Reese Witherspoon Opening Draper James Flagship Store

When you hear the term “flagship store,” you think of cities like New York, Paris, London, and Los Angeles. You can now add Nashville to the list. Reese Witherspoon is opening a brick-and-mortar store for her brand, Draper James.
Oscar-winning Witherspoon may be known for movies like Walk The Line, Wild, and Legally Blonde, but she’s also adored for her charming Southern style, which she channeled when creating online brand Draper James. It sells clothing, accessories, and home decor — all with a country flair.
"I have been to the Hamptons only once. I haven’t traveled in the Northeast. What I know is Charleston and North Carolina and the beaches of Georgia. Tailgating. Sipping tea on the porch. Sunday dinners. Dressing for church. Those are the touchstones in my life. Those are the stories I wanted to tell,” Witherspoon told Fast Company.
Inspired by her Tennessee roots, Witherspoon launched Draper James back in May, and after just a few months, she’s managed to raise $10 million in capital for the brand. The next big step? Opening a flagship store in Nashville, TN.
And Draper James’ creative team is sticking to its Southern roots with plans to open a second location in Dallas, TX.
"I have never been particularly urban,” said Witherspoon told Fast Company. "There is a whole world out there, people who are educated and interested and cultural. I want to speak to that audience."
