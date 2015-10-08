French Train Attack Hero Spencer Stone Stabbed Repeatedly

Airman First Class Spencer Stone was hailed as a hero when he and several other passengers, including two fellow Americans, helped thwart a terror attack on a French train in August. Now, in a sad new development, Stone is in the hospital after being stabbed repeatedly in California.
Stone suffered "multiple stab wounds to the torso" after being assaulted on a Sacramento street corner around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to reports. So far, there's no reason to assume that the stabbing is connected to his involvement in the French terror attack.
"He is alive and in stable condition at this time,” an Air Force representative told NBC News. "We do not have any information as to the events preceding the incident."
Sacramento police say they received a call about the stabbing from a passerby.
In August, Stone was hailed as a hero after he was part of a group that tackled a heavily armed gunman who opened fire on a French train. Stone was stabbed with a box cutter during the struggle and needed surgery to reattach part of his hand.
Stone and the two other Americans, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler, received France’s highest award, the Legion d’Honneur, for their heroics. On Thursday, Skarlatos tweeted about the incident, asking everyone to "send prayers out to the Stone family today."
Everybody send prayers out to the stone family today— alek skarlatos (@alekskarlatos) October 8, 2015
