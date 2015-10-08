If this were a music collaboration instead of a legal scuffle, it would be quite an epic project: Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Rihanna filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in New York federal court over use of their names, lyrics, and images on a slew of merch from the French clothing line ElevenParis.
The legally questionable items include a mix of T-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, hats, phone cases, and backpacks plastered with phrases like "Hova" and "Pharrell is my brotha." There are a laundry list of claims in the suit — 58 in total — ranging from trademark infringement to violation of publicity rights. “Even after receiving warning to cease selling the infringing goods, defendants continue to sell unauthorized products and to trade upon the goodwill associated with the plaintiffs, all for defendants' profits," according to the claim.
Beyoncé seems to have more to complain about than the rest of the suing superstars, and is in a bit of a more awkward position. The last claim in the lawsuit is solely Bey's. She alleges that ElevenParis violated a mysterious deal struck with the star in January, and that the brand received (and evidently ignored) warnings and a cease-and-desist over using her name, image, likeness, and trademarks. Though there aren't any details about Beyoncé's deal in the suit, ElevenParis "breached the terms and conditions" of whatever project was being cooked up.
Some of the plaintiffs' family members have worked with, or just worn, the brand's garb recently, as The Fashion Law pointed out. Solange Knowles starred in ElevenParis' spring 2015 campaign, and Kanye's stepsister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, donned an ElevenParis tee earlier this year.
None of the incendiary apparel is still available on the brand's site. It still sells pieces referencing fashion legends Kate Moss and Karl Lagerfeld; Moss modeled in the brand's ads in 2014, so don't expect her to sue anytime soon. There are still some Notorious B.I.G. shirts on offer, but nothing that bears any living music heavyweight's name remains. Check out the full lawsuit here.
The legally questionable items include a mix of T-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, hats, phone cases, and backpacks plastered with phrases like "Hova" and "Pharrell is my brotha." There are a laundry list of claims in the suit — 58 in total — ranging from trademark infringement to violation of publicity rights. “Even after receiving warning to cease selling the infringing goods, defendants continue to sell unauthorized products and to trade upon the goodwill associated with the plaintiffs, all for defendants' profits," according to the claim.
Beyoncé seems to have more to complain about than the rest of the suing superstars, and is in a bit of a more awkward position. The last claim in the lawsuit is solely Bey's. She alleges that ElevenParis violated a mysterious deal struck with the star in January, and that the brand received (and evidently ignored) warnings and a cease-and-desist over using her name, image, likeness, and trademarks. Though there aren't any details about Beyoncé's deal in the suit, ElevenParis "breached the terms and conditions" of whatever project was being cooked up.
Some of the plaintiffs' family members have worked with, or just worn, the brand's garb recently, as The Fashion Law pointed out. Solange Knowles starred in ElevenParis' spring 2015 campaign, and Kanye's stepsister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, donned an ElevenParis tee earlier this year.
None of the incendiary apparel is still available on the brand's site. It still sells pieces referencing fashion legends Kate Moss and Karl Lagerfeld; Moss modeled in the brand's ads in 2014, so don't expect her to sue anytime soon. There are still some Notorious B.I.G. shirts on offer, but nothing that bears any living music heavyweight's name remains. Check out the full lawsuit here.
Advertisement