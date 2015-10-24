Story from Makeup

The Green Girl's Guide To Halloween Hair & Makeup

Hannah Morrill
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
You tolerate a smelly compost bin under your sink. You tote canvas bags to the farmers' market and shudder to think of forgetting your glass water bottle at home. In short, you spend 364 days a year making a Tinkerbell-sized carbon footprint, and then Halloween comes and all bets are off. You dip yourself in gobs of neon paint and throw environmental caution to the wind. Not this year, eco-Barbie. (Which, by the way, could make for a great costume.) Here, the best natural shimmers, hair paints, and face makeup so you can stay green — even as you paint yourself green — this All Hallows' Eve.

More from Makeup