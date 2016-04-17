8 Celebrities You Forgot Victoria Beckham Was Friends With

Time marches on for Victoria Beckham, but not in the same way it does for mere mortals. The fashion diva celebrates her birthday today. Presumably, she'll be feted and pampered and lavished with attention by husband David Beckham and their four perfect children. Tough break, babe.
The day may also include some naughty cupcakes and an aerobic attempt to blow out some candles while still keeping the mouth closed in a rictus pout. With any luck, it'll also involve floral deliveries and celebratory cards from Beckham's coterie of celebrity pals. There's Scary, Baby, Ginger, and Sporty, of course, but it doesn't end there. Goodness no. Why, the pop star-turned-fashion designer is besties with just about every big celebrity you can think of.
Don't believe us? Just click through this album of Posh accomplices past and present.
OPENER IMAGE: David Fisher/Rex/REX USA; designed by Ly Ngo.