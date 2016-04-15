Who Knew Watching Someone Draw Fashion Logos Could Be So Soothing...

This post was originally published on March 30th, 2015.
When you're looking for the next thing to occupy that moment after you check your last work email and before you pass out, scroll through London-based calligrapher Seb Lester’s Instagram videos (@seblester). More specifically, his insanely satisfying, endlessly addictive clips of free-handing fashion logos.
You’re pretty sure you don’t have ASMR. You’re not sure if you even believe in meditation or alternative states of consciousness. But, whatever kind of wizardry is responsible for losing hundreds of hours to random YouTubing (recent search history: kawaii cooking, morning routines, clinical blackhead removal…), that stuff is real. And, Lester has harnessed it.
What is it about his videos that are so soothing? Is it that one pen that draws a perfect thick line? Or, is it when he starts to connect the rows of thick lines with little thin lines? Or, is it when you have no idea what word he’s writing and then all of a sudden it becomes clear, and the universe clicks into place, and everything is wonderful, and nothing hurts? This display of dexterity and craft is even more impressive to those of us who can barely read our own handwriting.
See below for four of his fashion logos, and then make sure you’re following his account where he also tackles traditional calligraphy, metallic embossing, and a whole catalog of TV shows and movie titles (you haven’t really lived until you’ve seen Harry Potter written out).
When you're looking for the next thing to occupy that moment after you check your last work email and before you pass out, scroll through London-based calligrapher Seb Lester’s Instagram videos (@seblester). More specifically, his insanely satisfying, endlessly addictive clips of free-handing fashion logos.
You’re pretty sure you don’t have ASMR. You’re not sure if you even believe in meditation or alternative states of consciousness. But, whatever kind of wizardry is responsible for losing hundreds of hours to random YouTubing (recent search history: kawaii cooking, morning routines, clinical blackhead removal…), that stuff is real. And, Lester has harnessed it.
What is it about his videos that are so soothing? Is it that one pen that draws a perfect thick line? Or, is it when he starts to connect the rows of thick lines with little thin lines? Or, is it when you have no idea what word he’s writing and then all of a sudden it becomes clear, and the universe clicks into place, and everything is wonderful, and nothing hurts? This display of dexterity and craft is even more impressive to those of us who can barely read our own handwriting.
See below for four of his fashion logos, and then make sure you’re following his account where he also tackles traditional calligraphy, metallic embossing, and a whole catalog of TV shows and movie titles (you haven’t really lived until you’ve seen Harry Potter written out).
Advertisement
Advertisement