The Biggest 2015 Thanksgiving Trends, According To Pinterest

If you're obsessed with gourds, we have some good news. You will be seeing a ton of inspiring images in your Pinterest feed this Thanksgiving. Today, the visual-inspiration site announced its most popular pins of the current holiday season — and along with rustic candle centerpieces, copper flatware, and gold spray-painted leaves, painted pumpkins were among the most in-demand decor items this year. Another huge trend for 2015? Turkey-shaped trays of fruits and veggies.
By this point we know what you're probably wondering: What about the actual bird? Pinterest says that roasted turkey reigns supreme, with smoked turkey coming in not-so-close second. When it comes to sides, you might be surprised to see some more inventive takes on traditional dishes (see gluten-free stuffing and this crazy cranberry sauce) gracing your table this year, as well as creative twists on classic desserts (hello, pumpkin cheesecake dip).
Of course, no T-Day would be complete without boozy adult beverages. We recommend pairing yours with an on-trend turkey-shaped paper bag of popcorn, and calling it a day.
More Thanksgiving inspiration, right this way...
By this point we know what you're probably wondering: What about the actual bird? Pinterest says that roasted turkey reigns supreme, with smoked turkey coming in not-so-close second. When it comes to sides, you might be surprised to see some more inventive takes on traditional dishes (see gluten-free stuffing and this crazy cranberry sauce) gracing your table this year, as well as creative twists on classic desserts (hello, pumpkin cheesecake dip).
Of course, no T-Day would be complete without boozy adult beverages. We recommend pairing yours with an on-trend turkey-shaped paper bag of popcorn, and calling it a day.
More Thanksgiving inspiration, right this way...
Advertisement