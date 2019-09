Finally, it is crucial to talk about these biases with our loved ones. Over the holidays, for instance, Myers said to "listen to the conversations around the table." If you hear something questionable, speak up. It's not about picking a fight with your bigoted grandma; it's about letting her and the rest of your family know that you won't ignore or tolerate bigotry. And, as awkward as it may be, Myers explained that it's also about setting an example. "Because you know who else is at the table? The children are at the table.Referencing the Implicit Association Test , which measure unconscious bias, Myers pointed out thatIt is, indeed, an endemic issue and to argue that we have no personal part in it is the kind of willful ignorance that enables more brutality"We wonder why these biases don't die and why the move from generation to generation," Myers said. "Because we're not saying anything. We've got to be willing to say, 'Grandma, we don't call people that anymore.'"None of these steps are easy, of course. "You're not going to get comfortable until you get uncomfortable," Myers insisted. Her speech demonstrated that admitting the uncomfortable truth is the only way to truly resolve this ancient problem and trying to ignore our biases has clearly failed. We need to stop trying to eradicate racism and instead shine a light on it."Stop trying to be 'good people,'" Myers said. "We need real people." Getting real about racism is the only way to eradicate it within ourselves. And, if enough individuals take these steps, then eventually we will become a population of people who will not tolerate or enable deaths of people like Michael Brown and Eric Garner."How much better would our lives be?" asked Myers. "How much better would our country be?"