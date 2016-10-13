The Halloween-costume-planning frenzy is officially in full swing, and we still have so many questions. Is our costume idea clever without being obscure? Will we find our outfits in-store, online, or at the bottom of the heap of clothes on our bedroom floor? What are we even doing on the 31st, anyway? It's almost enough to make us want to give up, stay in, and watch horror movies instead. (Actually, we haven't ruled that out.)
Whether you go out or hunker down at home in front of Carrie, the accessory you shouldn't skip is the kind you use between the sheets — and no, we're not referring to that "ironic" DIY ghost costume. In celebration of All Hallows' Eve, we've found the best sex toy for a few costume ideas. While not all are appropriate to carry with you throughout your evening (if they are, please invite us to that party), a few undercover toys can double as the perfect accessories. Your Halloween just got that much more intriguing.
Need more costume ideas for Halloween? Looking for spooky (and amazing) makeup inspiration? Chat with us on Facebook Messenger!
Need more costume ideas for Halloween? Looking for spooky (and amazing) makeup inspiration? Chat with us on Facebook Messenger!