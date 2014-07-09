Photo: Courtesy of Avenue 32.
When these Joshua Sanders sneakers came across our desk this morning, we knew they were too good not to share. The New York-based designer's just-launched capsule collection — think street-couture sneakers and snap-backs — is the epitome of comfy-chic.
When it comes to the trainers, they're lined with shearling, making them perfect for lounging on the weekends now and spending a lazy day indoors past Labor Day, too. Bonus: These slip-ons are an innovative way to rep New York City without sporting one of those tourist-beloved “I Heart NY” tees.
But, don't be jealous, Californians: Sanders whipped up an L.A.-themed pair for you, too. We may not be settling the East Coast-versus-West Coast debate here, but at least everyone can indulge in a fresh pair of kicks.
