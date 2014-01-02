While Americans are loyal users of washcloths, the concept of using a sponge to cleanse is a little hard for some to accept. But, once you get over the "I'm washing my face like I wash my dishes" vibe, you'll find yourself hooked on this weird little squisher. "Because of its bouncy, rubbery texture, it makes a rich lather using less cleanser than you'd normally need with a washcloth," says Dr. Wu. "It dries quickly in between uses to prevent bacteria or mold from building up in it, whereas a washcloth might stay damp in between uses." And, since you replace them monthly, there's no danger of using a dirty, moldy germ-infested sponge on your visage.