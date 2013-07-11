Story from Designers

Rad Or Bad: Spread The Word On Your Cup Size With These Bold Tops

Lexi Nisita
apples
We tend to think there's already enough chest-ogling going on in this world that one needn't call attention with a shirt. But, apparently, that's not the case — or at least, not according to This Is A Love Song, which designed these cheeky bikini tops that label your breast size by fruit. Apples, melons, or coconuts, there are plenty of options for the modern woman (though, we might request a "blueberry" or something similar for the less-busty ladies of the world).
So, are these a new level in vaguely '80s, sexy-streetwear-chic? Or is this just scraping the barrel of tacky (and possibly degrading)? We're big believers that with the right styling, anything goes, but these might pose a bit of a problem.


Photo: Courtesy of This Is A Love Song.

