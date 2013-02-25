We know. It seems that every time you visit us, dear reader, we are giving you opportunities to empty that wallet (#sorryimnotsorry). Bearing that in mind, we're always looking to hook you up with the most worthwhile sample sales in town — and this week, it's definitely the Odin and Pas De Deux setup.
From now until March 10, the sister stores are offering 60-75% off fall '12 collections from some of our favorite designers. Featuring Acne, Alexander Wang, Carven, and a wealth of options for the R29 Man, this sample sale will definitely live up to the hype.
When: Now through March 10, from noon to 9 p.m.
Where: 328 East 11th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues); 212-475-0075.
Photo: Courtesy of Pas De Deux
