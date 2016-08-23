1. Major News: A federal judge in Texas blocked the Obama administration's directive for transgender bathroom access.Reed O’Connor, a judge in the Northern District of Texas, blocked the directive on the grounds that the administration had not followed proper procedures for notice and comment. The injunction comes in response to a lawsuit filed by 13 states, led by Texas, against the White House. (Read More)
2. Here At Home: Donald Trump described the Clinton Foundation as "the most corrupt enterprise in political history."
In a statement published on his campaign website, Trump declared that the Clinton Foundation "must be shut down immediately." (Donald J. Trump)
3. ICYMI: The State Department is reviewing almost 15,000 new Hillary Clinton emails discovered in an FBI probe.
The department is reviewing the previously undisclosed emails. The first batch of the new emails could be released in October, ahead of the November 8 presidential election. (Time)
4. World News: Russia has stopped using Iran's air base for strikes on Syria.
"Russia has no base in Iran and is not stationed here," Bahram Qasemi, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said in a statement provided to the Tasnim news agency. "They did this (operation) and it is finished for now." (Reuters)
5. In-The-Know: Speedo ended its sponsorship agreement with Ryan Lochte, saying his behavior was "counter to the values" of the company.
Speedo dropped Lochte's contract on Monday and Ralph Lauren also declined to renew its contract with the swimmer, as well. In a statement, Speedo said that the company "cannot condone behavior that is counter to the values this brand has long stood for." (Sports Illustrated)
6. Try Again: A Good Morning America anchor apologized for using a racial slur on-air.
During a discussion about race in the film industry on Monday's Good Morning America, anchor Amy Robach referenced the casting of white people "in what one might assume should be a role reserved for colored people." Robach later released a statement of apology for using the term. (Read More)
7. Geek Out: Marvel's new Iron Man, a Black female character named Riri Williams, will be named Ironheart.
When Marvel's Tony Stark passes the torch to Williams, her character will be known as Ironheart. Marvel confirmed the superhero title exclusively to Wired. (Read More)
8. Winter Is Coming: Maisie Williams has read the scripts for the next season of Game of Thrones.News about the next season of Game of Thrones is starting to leak out. Kit Harington said that he felt things would get much much darker before they got better, but prefaced his remarks by saying he hadn't read the final seasons. Well, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) has read the next season. And she shared some thoughts. (Read More)
