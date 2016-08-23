Jon Snow knows a thing or two about things being very bleak. Kit Harington's character has been banished to the Night's Watch, murdered by his comrades, and nearly crushed to death beneath a pile of bodies before he emerged, victorious, as the King in the North and the rightful heir to Winterfell.
Harington has also grown immeasurably as an actor during the show's run, most notably when he delivered a brave performance in the increasingly absurd sham that Jon Snow was, in fact, dead. So when he says that the final two seasons of Game of Thrones will be bleak, we had better pay attention.
"It's important to stress at this point that I haven't had any scripts, so this is all guess work for me. I think it's going to get very bleak before if there is a happy ending," Harington tells The Hollywood Reporter. "If there's any sort of win or heroic moment for Jon and everyone else. I think it's going to get very dark before it gets better. I think what we might see this season is those White Walkers and that Army of the Dead really come into force. So that's going to be exciting to see. I don't know what it means. I think with the whole 'winter is finally here' business, it means everyone is going to have a really bad time."
Well, yes. Winter has arrived.
More than that, the Incest Queen sits on the Iron Throne, a madman has taken over the Iron Islands, and Jon Snow is, like, definitely a Targaryen. And yes, the Army of the Dead is going to come and ruin everyone's fun, and who knows what Daenerys is going to do, so pretty much everything is up in the air. But Stark season could be approaching, so take heart. Last season, with Jon's resurrection, Game of Thrones revealed itself to be a show that had found its hero. Remember: it's always darkest before the dawn.
