1. Here At Home: A California man was arrested for allegedly sparking a wildfire that destroyed more than 175 homes.
Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said Damin Anthony Pashilk, 40, of Clearlake was arrested Monday on 17 counts of arson and is in jail. He is suspected in numerous fires in Lake County over the past year. (Time)
2. Major News: Aetna will cut its participation in Obamacare exchanges by nearly 70%. It will go from serving 15 states to four.
Aetna will maintain a presence in Delaware, Iowa, Nebraska, and Virginia. Next year, some states, including Alaska and Oklahoma, will be left with only a single provider selling coverage to individuals. (ABC News)
3. In-The-Know: Kathleen Kane, the Pennsylvania attorney general convicted of perjury and conspiracy charges, resigned.
“I have been honored to serve the people of Pennsylvania, and I wish them health and safety in all their days,” Ms. Kane said in a statement. (New York Times)
4. ICYMI: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a divorce settlement.
The couple released a joint statement to the Daily Mail. "Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have agreed to resolve their divorce proceedings privately," it reads. "They are issuing this joint statement: 'Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.'" (Read More)
5. Talking Points: A federal court ruled that the Justice Department cannot prosecute medical-marijuana businesses if they comply with state laws.
The ruling comes after a 2014 Congressional law that prohibited the DOJ from interfering in state implementation of marijuana laws. That law led people being prosecuted by the federal government to seek the dismissal of their charges. (Time)
6. Get It Girl: Tracey "Africa" Norman, the first Black, transgender model, just got a new contract with Clairol.
Norman is being tapped by the hair company to star in its new Nice 'n Easy Color As Real As You Are campaign. For those who aren't familiar with the model's story, she kept her transgender identity a secret throughout much of her career. (Read More)
7. Real Talk: Simone Biles just won her fourth gold medal.
After scoring a 15.966 on her floor-exercise routine on Tuesday, the all-star gymnast has become the first American to win four gymnastics golds at a single Olympics. Biles is also the fourth gymnast in the world to win four gold medals in one go. (Read More)
8. Lawyer Up: Kesha has now dropped all sexual assault charges against Dr. Luke.
A few weeks ago, the singer dropped the charges she was pressing in a Los Angeles court to focus on appeals in a New York court. She's now dropped the New York charges as well. The saga started back in October 2014, when Dr. Luke sued Kesha for breach of contract. (Read More)
