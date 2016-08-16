1. World News: Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram released a video showing 50 of the schoolgirls it abducted in 2014.
In the video, a masked man conducts a staged interview with one of the students, who says many of the girls have been badly injured in military air strikes. He says some have been killed by the air strikes and calls on the government to release fighters in exchange for the girls to be set free. (Read More)
2. In-The-Know: A handwritten ledger appears to show payments from a Ukrainian political party to Donald Trump's campaign chair.
The ledger appears to show $12.7 million in payments to Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's campaign chairman, for consulting work for the pro-Russian political party. (The New York Times)
3. Talking Points: Milwaukee officials instituted a 10 p.m. curfew following days of riots after a police shooting.
After two consecutive nights of violent unrest in the city of Milwaukee, Mayor Tom Barrett has imposed a 10 p.m. curfew. At least four Milwaukee police officers were injured, and 14 people arrested, during the second night of the protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. The shooting allegedly was caught on video, the mayor said on Sunday. (Read More)
4. On The Trail: Joe Biden appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail for the first time.Biden also said that Donald Trump "would have loved Stalin." The pair campaigned in Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. (The Washington Post)
5. Major News: Donald Trump outlined his plan to fight ISIS.
Trump also said that Hillary Clinton "lacks the mental and physical stamina to take on" the terrorist group. The GOP nominee also called for the "extreme vetting" of people wishing to enter the United States. (CNN)
6. Olympics: The U.S. won silver and bronze in the women's balance beam final. Dutch gymnast Sanne Wevers took home the Olympic gold.
U.S. gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, while Wevers took home the top prize. (Sports Illustrated)
7. TV Talk: Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore has been canceled after two seasons.
The late-night comedy show will air its final episode this Thursday. With The Nightly Show gone, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is the only remaining non-white late-night host. (Read More)
8. Game Changer: CVS has created cold medicine that comes in Keurig K-Cups.
The new K-Cups are available now in CVS stores nationwide for $9.99 per package, so you have plenty of time to stock up before cold and flu season starts. (Read More)
