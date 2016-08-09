1. On The Trail: Donald Trump presented what he called "the biggest tax revolution since the Reagan Tax Reform" on Monday.
The GOP presidential nominee gave a speech about economic policy in Detroit on Monday. He proposed "an across-the-board income-tax reduction, especially for middle-income Americans." (The Washington Post)
2. World News: Japan's emperor hinted that he might want to abdicate his throne, citing concerns about his health and age.
"When I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the state with my whole being, as I have done until now," Japanese Emperor Akihito, 82, said in a video address Monday. For an abdication, which would be unprecedented, to be possible, the country would have to revise its current law or enact a new one. (Reuters)
3. In-The-Know: Former CIA officer Evan McMullin launched an independent presidential bid on Monday.
"Like millions of Americans, I had hoped this year would bring us better nominees who, despite party differences, could offer compelling visions of a better future," McMullin said in a statement published on his campaign's website. "Instead, we have been left with two candidates who are fundamentally unfit for the profound responsibilities they seek." (BuzzFeed News)
4. Here At Home: Jeb Bush's son George P. Bush asked Texas Republicans to support Donald Trump and "stop Hillary Clinton."
"From Team Bush, it's a bitter pill to swallow, but you know what? You get back up and you help the man that won, and you make sure that we stop Hillary Clinton," George P. Bush said to Texas Republicans. (The Texas Tribune)
5. Talking Points: Ahmed Mohamed, who was arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school, is suing his former Texas hometown for allegedly violating his civil rights.
The lawsuit claims that Mohamed's civil rights were violated in Irving, Texas. Officials at MacArthur High School called the police when Mohamed brought a homemade clock to school. His family has since moved to Qatar. Along with the city of Irving, the Irving Independent School District and MacArthur High School principal Daniel Cummings are named as defendants in the lawsuit. (NBC News)
6. Major News: Walmart is buying Jet.com for $3.3 billion, allowing the companies to team up against Amazon.
Walmart "has fallen short" in bulk-buying, The New York Times noted, an area in which Jet.com excels, thanks to a price-adjusting algorithm. "We view this as a race for second," Charlie O'Shea, lead retail analyst at Moody's, told the Times. "Amazon's lead is so great that it's going to be virtually impossible to catch them, but you can compete with them." (The New York Times)
7. Olympics Update: Leslie Jones is heading to Rio.
After hilariously live-tweeting the Olympic games this weekend, the Saturday Night Live star has accepted an invitation from NBC to join their live coverage team in Rio. Jones should be in Brazil by the end of the week. (Read More)
8. A-List: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are launching a VH1 series called Martha & Snoop's Dinner Party.The show will have the two inviting their celebrity friends over for a good meal. VH1 described the 10-episode series, which is set to debut in the fall, as a "half-baked evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation, and fun where nothing is off-limits." (Read More)
