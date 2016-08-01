1. Here At Home: Donald Trump is under fire for his offensive response to a Muslim-American military family that lost a son in Iraq.
The bereaved parents of Army Captain Humayun Khan spoke about their son's patriotism and his sacrifice in Iraq. They also slammed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's offensive remarks about Muslim-Americans. (Read More)
2. Talking Points: Texas will allow concealed handgun license holders to carry their weapons on campuses starting today.
The campus-carry law pushed by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican legislative majority will make Texas one of a handful of states that guarantee the right to carry concealed handguns on campus. (Time)
3. Just Wrong: Low-income girls in New Zealand are skipping school or using newspapers, because they can't afford sanitary products.
The Child Poverty Monitor, a nonprofit that tracks poverty data, says that as of 2015, more than one in four children in New Zealand live in poverty. They also report that 14% of children in the country regularly go without the things they need. (Read More)
4. ICYMI: Miss Teen USA winner Karlie Hay apologized for using slurs and offensive language on Twitter.
Several Twitter users quickly alleged that Hay used offensive language on Twitter, including the N-word, in a number of tweets that have since been deleted. Refinery29 could not independently verify these tweets. (Read More)
5. In-The-Know: Another Fox News employee came forward, alleging that Roger Ailes sexually harassed and manipulated her for two decades.
Laurie Luhn, a former Fox News booker, told the magazine that she had met Ailes early in her career and he had helped her professionally in exchange for sexual favors. Luhn called her experiences with Ailes “psychological torture” which contributed to several mental breakdowns, including a hospitalization and suicide attempt. (Read More)
6. Major News: Jessica Alba and Ne-Yo paid tribute to gun violence victims at the Teen Choice Awards.
Jessica Alba brought a group of "brave teenagers who share an unlikely bond that's hard to comprehend," on stage at the Teen Choice Awards. "They are the brothers, sisters, daughters, and family members of recent victims of gun violence," she said. Joining her were JT Lewis, brother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis; Jolene and Colin Verdehyou, who lost their mother in the San Bernardino shooting; the aunt of Cederrius Hastings, who was killed in an Atlanta drive-by shooting; Jamal, Justin, and Myreanna, who lost brother Jason Josaphat in Orlando; Patience Carter, a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting; and Alton Sterling's son, Cameron Sterling. (Read More)
7. Real Talk: Starbucks lines might be longer due to changes in scheduling and labor hour allocation.
Starbucks has long been a company with a seemingly dual personality. Officially, the company culture has strived to be one dedicated to openness and environmental concerns, like sustainability and responsible sourcing of its products. Unofficially, the company has consistently faced complaints from employees about scheduling and other worker’s rights complaints. (Read More)
8. Icebreaker: The infamous corpse flower bloomed at the New York Botanical Garden for the first time in 80 years.
The excitement at the NY Botanical Garden in the Bronx reached a fever pitch over the past few days. Crowds lined up to get a glimpse — and hopefully, a smell — of the enormous plant. The New York Botanical Garden describes the smell as "rotting flesh," giving the plant its common name. (Read More)
