On Saturday, Miss Texas Teen Karlie Haywon the annual Miss Teen USA pageant, held at The Venetian Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. But her win was overshadowed by controversy.Several Twitter users quickly alleged that Hay used offensive language on Twitter, including the N-word, in a number of tweets that have since been deleted. Refinery29 could not independently verify these tweets. Users shared screenshots that they claim are from Hay's account and several media outlets shared the screengrabs on their sites. By Sunday afternoon, Twitter was calling Hay "racist" and some users were even asking for her crown to be removed.Hay took to Twitter to apologize for what she calls language that she's "not proud of and that there is no excuse for."