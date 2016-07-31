In one of this week's strangest pop-culture crossover moments, the infamous corpse flower — the very same one mentioned by Lorelei in the new Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life teaser trailer — has bloomed at the New York Botanical Garden.
The corpse flower, Latin name Amorphophallus titanum, slowly started opening for the first time in 80 years last week.
The excitement at the NY Botanical Garden in the Bronx reached a fever pitch over the past few days. Crowds lined up to get a glimpse — and hopefully, a smell — of the enormous plant. It might seem strange, because as Lorelei so helpfully points out in the trailer, it "smells disgusting." The New York Botanical Garden describes the smell as "rotting flesh," giving the plant its common name. Even so, a blooming corpse flower is always a sensation.
This particular plant is eight feet tall and has been at the NYBG since 1939. The bloom has been growing for the past 10 years. Despite its size, this bloom will only last a few days.
Can't make it to the NYBG today? Or maybe you just don't feel the need to get up close and personal with a plant that smells like a dead body? You can follow all the action at the NYBG's corpse flower live webcam.
Advertisement