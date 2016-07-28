Lorelai Gilmore is a pretty lovable character. She's smart, independent, funny, and a great mom. So, we can't really blame John Oliver for having a massive crush on her.
In the first Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life teaser, Lorelai wonders out loud if Oliver would find her attractive. The answer?
"Lorelai, the answer is yes, I do find you hot, and I'll tell you why. I'm a red-blooded male with an inbuilt heat detector," he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "And my heat detector registers you as en fuego" (that's "on fire" in Spanish).
Okay, so he put it a little differently than we would. But still, we can agree on one basic thing: Lorelai is awesome.
In the first Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life teaser, Lorelai wonders out loud if Oliver would find her attractive. The answer?
"Lorelai, the answer is yes, I do find you hot, and I'll tell you why. I'm a red-blooded male with an inbuilt heat detector," he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "And my heat detector registers you as en fuego" (that's "on fire" in Spanish).
Okay, so he put it a little differently than we would. But still, we can agree on one basic thing: Lorelai is awesome.
Advertisement