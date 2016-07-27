1. On The Trail: Hillary Clinton made history as the first woman to become the presidential nominee for a major political party.With a roll-call vote on the floor of Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, the former Secretary of State won the Democratic nomination for president. Clinton's nomination may feel like a long time coming — she famously put "18 million cracks" in "that highest, hardest glass ceiling" when she first ran for the Democratic nomination in 2008. (Read More)
2. World News: In France, an elderly priest was killed by two knife-wielding attackers, who also took several nuns hostage.
The siege ended when the hostage-takers were "neutralized" at the church in the town of Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, police said. Another hostage was critically injured. (NBC News)
3. Major News: The U.S. will expand a program admitting Central American refugees. It will now include entire families, not just minors.
Officials could not say how many refugees might be eligible under the expansions, but the change is a potentially significant one, essentially opening an entirely new channel for Central American families to gain legal entry to the United States. (The New York Times)
4. Here At Home: 20,000 evacuated residents were cleared to return home as crews continue to battle a wildfire in California.
A week of triple-digit temperatures awaited the 3,000 firefighters battling flames in rugged hills and canyons. Crews working through the night took advantage of cooler temperatures and lighter winds after a day when the fire grew only slightly, to about 55 square miles. (Time)
5. In-The-Know: Miss Cleo, who made her name as a popular television psychic, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 53.
Youree Harris, known as her psychic alter ego Miss Cleo, had been suffering from colon cancer. After the disease spread, she eventually moved into hospice care. She died in Palm Beach County, FL, early on July 26. (Read More)
6. Talking Points: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said the website might release "a lot more material" after leaking DNC emails.
Assange was speaking in a CNN interview following the release of nearly 20,000 emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee by suspected Russian hackers. However, Assange refused to confirm or deny a Russian origin for the mass email leak, saying Wikileaks tries to create ambiguity to protect all its sources. (CNN)
7. Geek Out: The first round-the-world flight by a solar-powered airplane ended after a year-long, 25,000-mile journey.
The plane, which has a wingspan wider than a Boeing 747's and carries more than 17,000 solar cells on its wings, began the circumnavigation in March 2015 in Abu Dhabi. It has since crossed both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans using no fossil fuel and has spent more than 23 days in the air. (The Guardian)
8. Real Talk: Amazon Prime has teamed up with Wells Fargo to offer a discount on student loans.
If you have Amazon Prime Student, you’re eligible for a 0.5% discount on your loan interest rate from the bank. And that 0.5% discount can be combined with a 0.25% discount you receive just for automating your payment plan. (Why haven't you automated already?) (Read More)
