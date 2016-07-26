Miss Cleo, TV Psychic, Has Died

Miss Cleo, who made her name as a popular television psychic, has died, TMZ reports. Youree Harris, known as her psychic alter ego Miss Cleo, had been suffering from colon cancer. After the disease spread, she eventually moved into hospice care. She died in Palm Beach County, FL, early on July 26. She was 53.
Miss Cleo became popular in the '90s when she appeared as a phone psychic in a series of memorable commercials. In 2002 she provided the voice of Auntie Poulet in the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. She also appeared in two documentaries, Becoming Physic in 2010 and Hotline in 2014. In Hotline, she spoke of her time as a phone psychic, saying, "I don't know who I helped. But I'm certain I helped some people."
