1. Just Wrong: The brother of slain Pakistani model Qandeel Baloch confessed to killing her for "family honor."
Waseem Azeem was arrested by police on Sunday and then presented to the media. He told The Associated Press that he killed his sister after being taunted about her photos on social media. "I was determined either to kill myself or kill her," he said. (Read More)
2. World News: At least 6,000 people in Turkey were detained in a government crackdown after Friday's failed coup attempt.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ told press in a television interview that "the cleansing (operation) is continuing. Some 6,000 detentions have taken place. The number could surpass 6,000." According to The BBC, the 6,000 detainees include high-ranking soldiers and over 2,000 judges. (Read More)
3. Here At Home: Officials confirmed the identity of the suspected shooter in yesterday's deadly ambush against police.
An official released the identity of the suspected shooter in Sunday's ambush on police in Baton Rouge, LA. The suspect was killed at the scene. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, due to the ongoing police investigation. (Read More)
4. In-The-Know: French police detained two new people in the investigation into Thursday's deadly attack in Nice.
A French official confirmed that authorities had detained a man and woman. The official provided no details on their identities. Meanwhile, the estranged wife of truck driver Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was released from police custody. (Read More)
5. Talking Points: The Cleveland Police Union wants the Ohio governor to ban the open carrying of weapons during the Republican convention.
The request from Cleveland Police Union President Steve Loomis follows the fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, LA, which left three police officers dead and three others wounded. Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate outside the GOP convention. (Time)
6. Don't Panic, But: According to the CDC, gonorrhea is developing a resistance to the drugs that are used to cure it.
The CDC has found that there is an increasing number gonorrhea cases that have become resistant to the two drugs which are used in combination to treat the STD, azithromycin and ceftriaxone. The rise is small, but scientists say it is a warning of what could happen. (Read More)
7. Real Talk: People who bit their nails and sucked their thumbs as children may have fewer allergies as adults, says a study.
Researchers studied a pool of 1,037 children in New Zealand, tracking their nail-biting and thumb-sucking habits from the age of 5 to 11. Once the children reached their teen years, the researchers began testing them for common allergies, including dust mites, grass, cats, and dogs. (Read More)
8. Icebreaker: The most-used emoji on Tinder is the blushing smiley face.
Another surprise may be the fact that so many on Tinder are using the dancing lady to communicate with their potential matches. This would definitely complement the music-note emoji, however, which also lands on this list. (Read More)
