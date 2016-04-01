Fans Can't Stop Buzzing About Beyoncé's New Line, Plus More Stories

ICYMI: Beyoncé's new Ivy Park activewear brand will be available in mid-April — and probably slay millions.
Buzz about Beyoncé's mysterious, very intriguing fashion label with Sir Philip Green, billionaire retail kingpin and Topshop owner, first surfaced last year, and was confirmed in late November. Since then, details have been sparse, save for the fact that the label would be activewear-focused. Now, we know the fashion line is named Ivy Park and it will be available in mid-April. (Read More)
Lawyer Up: Five female players from the U.S. women's national soccer team accused U.S. Soccer of wage discrimination.
The players involved in the complaint are some of the most popular athletes in the game: co-captains Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn, along with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Hope Solo. The complaint states that despite the U.S. women's national soccer team's status as reigning World Cup and Olympic champions, team members are still getting paid less than their male counterparts. (Read More)
Advertisement
Major News: Zaha Hadid, known as "the Lady Gaga of architecture," died unexpectedly at age 65.
Zaha Hadid — one of the world's most famous architects — died unexpectedly at age 65, following a heart attack. The first woman ever to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize (the profession's most prestigious award), the London-based talent made a formidable name for herself with a bold, abstract style that earned her nicknames like "queen of the curve." (Read More)
Cha-Ching: Whole Foods just made an $11 million deal with 11-year-old lemonade entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer.
In the year since we learned about Mikaila Ulmer and her inspiring lemonade company, she turned 11 and, oh by the way, just landed a major contract with Whole Foods. According to Business Insider, it's an $11 million deal and 55 Whole Foods stores will carry her BeeSweet product. (Read More)
Talking Points: According to new data, there may be an overlap with stomach and gut conditions and your mental health.
The data, collected by health startup Amino, encompasses two years of patient experiences with chronic gut conditions. Those included irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn's, ulcerative colitis, and acid reflux, as well as gallstones, colon cancer, and celiac disease. Amino's analyses showed that women are far more likely to be diagnosed with many of these conditions. (Read More)
Pro Tip: Analysts found that prices at NYC-based Trader Joe’s locations were 26% cheaper compared to Whole Foods.
That might not sound surprising, but according to Business Insider, that’s a lot lower than previous comparisons have shown. The analysts believe this indicates lowered prices across the board, giving Trader Joe's even more of a competitive edge against Whole Foods. This could mean we’re about to see the first major price-cutting initiative from the TJ's since 2013. (Read More)
Advertisement
In-The-Know: Meet the Juicero Press, the Keurig of juicing — minus the waste of those unsustainable pods.
Instead of pods, the Juicero Press uses recyclable Juicero Packs, which contain pre-washed and chopped fruits and veggies. The packs stay fresh for five to six days after delivery, and hang inside the press. The machine itself is small, weighs about 30 pounds, and is Wi-Fi enabled. (Read More)
Icebreaker: Google's April Fools' Day gag drops a disco dancer into Google Maps.Google is not one to create bad April Fools' Day content. Its Pac-Man game last year was harmless fun, and this year, it's upped the ante by replacing the standard Google Maps Pegman with a bearded and leisure-suited avatar who can dance on command. (Read More)
Advertisement