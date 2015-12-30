“Affluenza” teen Ethan Couch was caught in Mexico with his mom.
A manhunt for a wealthy Texas teen who violated his probation sentence has finally ended: Ethan Couch, 18, who received 10 years probation for killing four people while driving drunk, and his mother, were captured by Mexican authorities near the resort town of Puerto Vallarta. Couch became one of the most hated people of 2015 after his lawyers claimed he suffered “affluenza” and could not be found responsible for his crimes. (Read More)
A manhunt for a wealthy Texas teen who violated his probation sentence has finally ended: Ethan Couch, 18, who received 10 years probation for killing four people while driving drunk, and his mother, were captured by Mexican authorities near the resort town of Puerto Vallarta. Couch became one of the most hated people of 2015 after his lawyers claimed he suffered “affluenza” and could not be found responsible for his crimes. (Read More)
Glee actor Mark Salling was arrested in Los Angeles for possession of child pornography.
Mark Salling, 33, best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Ryan Murphy’s hit Fox series Glee, was arrested Tuesday morning by LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Unit for felony possession of child pornography. Officers allegedly searched Salling’s Sunland home and booked the actor in a downtown Los Angeles jail on $20,000 bail. (Read More)
Mark Salling, 33, best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Ryan Murphy’s hit Fox series Glee, was arrested Tuesday morning by LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Unit for felony possession of child pornography. Officers allegedly searched Salling’s Sunland home and booked the actor in a downtown Los Angeles jail on $20,000 bail. (Read More)
Advertisement
The World Health Organization declared Guinea Ebola-free after two years and over 11,000 deaths.
After serving two years as “ground zero” for one of the deadliest Ebola outbreaks in history, Guinea has been declared free of the disease by the World Heath Organization. According to WHO’s monitoring, Guinea has gone 42 days without reporting a new Ebola infection, signaling that transmission of the epidemic has finally ended. At the outbreak’s height, over 2,500 people died from Ebola, just in Guinea alone. (Read More)
After serving two years as “ground zero” for one of the deadliest Ebola outbreaks in history, Guinea has been declared free of the disease by the World Heath Organization. According to WHO’s monitoring, Guinea has gone 42 days without reporting a new Ebola infection, signaling that transmission of the epidemic has finally ended. At the outbreak’s height, over 2,500 people died from Ebola, just in Guinea alone. (Read More)
Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.
Just one day after an Ohio grand jury failed to deliver an indictment in the police shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, Cleveland’s Cook County Criminal court moved ahead with the trial of police officer Jason Van Dyke, who has been charged with murder for fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, 16 times. Van Dyke pleaded not guilty to all six counts of first-degree murder, and one count of official misconduct. (Read More)
Just one day after an Ohio grand jury failed to deliver an indictment in the police shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, Cleveland’s Cook County Criminal court moved ahead with the trial of police officer Jason Van Dyke, who has been charged with murder for fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, 16 times. Van Dyke pleaded not guilty to all six counts of first-degree murder, and one count of official misconduct. (Read More)
Comedian Beth Stelling bravely opened up about a past abusive relationship, sharing photos of her bruises on Instagram.
Comedian Beth Stelling revealed via a powerfully candid Instagram post that she was “verbally, physically abused and raped” by an ex-boyfriend. Captioning a photo of multiple dark bruises scattered across her arms and legs, Stelling wrote about staying with her abuser even after he raped her, the fear of making the abuse public, and the toxicity of staying silent. (Read More)
Comedian Beth Stelling revealed via a powerfully candid Instagram post that she was “verbally, physically abused and raped” by an ex-boyfriend. Captioning a photo of multiple dark bruises scattered across her arms and legs, Stelling wrote about staying with her abuser even after he raped her, the fear of making the abuse public, and the toxicity of staying silent. (Read More)
Advertisement
The Sri Lankan president thinks the organizers behind an Enrique Inglesias concert should be “beaten with poisonous stingray tails.”
The man responsible for your adolescent spiritual awakening, Enrique Iglesias, recently held his first concert in Sri Lanka. While the women in attendance loved the performance — so much so that they allegedly threw their bras and underwear on stage and tried to kiss the singer — the country’s president was less than enthused. Horrified by the “uncivilized behavior” of Iglesias’ female fans, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said “those who organized such an event” should be “beaten with poisonous stingray tails.” (BBC)
The man responsible for your adolescent spiritual awakening, Enrique Iglesias, recently held his first concert in Sri Lanka. While the women in attendance loved the performance — so much so that they allegedly threw their bras and underwear on stage and tried to kiss the singer — the country’s president was less than enthused. Horrified by the “uncivilized behavior” of Iglesias’ female fans, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said “those who organized such an event” should be “beaten with poisonous stingray tails.” (BBC)
Bran Stark is returning to Game of Thrones with better hair and bigger powers.
As part of its huge winter TV preview, Entertainment Weekly released an exclusive first-look photo of Bran Stark from Game of Thrones season six, and it appears that hanging out with the Three-Eyed Raven has been good for the middle Stark boy. With newly cropped hair, Stark seems older, more determined, and —as actor Isaac Hempstead Wright revealed to the magazine —more in control of his powers. (Read More)
As part of its huge winter TV preview, Entertainment Weekly released an exclusive first-look photo of Bran Stark from Game of Thrones season six, and it appears that hanging out with the Three-Eyed Raven has been good for the middle Stark boy. With newly cropped hair, Stark seems older, more determined, and —as actor Isaac Hempstead Wright revealed to the magazine —more in control of his powers. (Read More)
San Francisco is furious with Justin Bieber over the singer’s “infuriating” and “illegal” graffiti ads.
Justin Bieber should probably add the entire city of San Francisco to his list of people to whom it might be too late to say sorry: S.F. City Attorney Dennis Herrera slammed the “What Do You Mean?” singer and Def Jam Recordings for the promotional sidewalk graffiti art currently marring his city. Herrera called the numerous spray-painted sidewalk tags that advertise Bieber's album “illegal and actionable." (Read More)
Justin Bieber should probably add the entire city of San Francisco to his list of people to whom it might be too late to say sorry: S.F. City Attorney Dennis Herrera slammed the “What Do You Mean?” singer and Def Jam Recordings for the promotional sidewalk graffiti art currently marring his city. Herrera called the numerous spray-painted sidewalk tags that advertise Bieber's album “illegal and actionable." (Read More)
Advertisement