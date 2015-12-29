Bran fans, get excited. The oldest living Stark boy is coming back to Game of Thrones for season 6 after sitting out season 5. And in addition to sporting a new haircut, it looks like Bran (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright) is returning with even more impressive psychic powers.
Wright explained to Entertainment Weekly, "Previously Bran’s seen tiny glimpses of future or past, but never has he been very much in control in the situation. Now we’re given looks into very important events in the past, present, and future of this world, and Bran is beginning to piece them together like a detective, almost as if he’s watching the show."
Bran is able to gain access to the extreme flashbacks and flash-forwards because of some offscreen training with the Three-Eyed Raven (who will be played by Max von Sydow in season 6). Wright went so far as to describe Bran's new control over his temporal visions as "Inception-y." But the most important question for viewers might be, will his flashbacks finally answer the questions raised by long-held fan theories?
Game of Thrones' sixth season will premiere on April 24.
