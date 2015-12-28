Story from PoliticsThis A.M.UsCatastrophic tornadoes and storms ravaged North Texas, killing at least 11. (Read More)China officially ended its one-child policy after 31 years; the limit is now two. (Read More)Star Wars: The Force Awakens became the fastest movie to reach $1 billion in sales. ("Variety")A Kentucky mall was forced to shut down after multiple brawls involving some 2,000 people. (Time)Justin Bieber to 5 Seconds of Summer: "Sorry guy, don't hate you. Don't even know u." (Read More)Yep, Donald Trump is just like Stephen Colbert's old "Colbert Report" character. With $10 billion. (Vulture)AdvertisementTimbaland’s new mixtape includes a previously unreleased Aaliyah song, "Shakin'." (Jezebel)Kylie Jenner addressed the rumors around her sparkly Christmas gift: "NO, I'm not engaged :)" (Read More)Photo: Courtesy of Giphy.Advertisement