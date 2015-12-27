For Christmas this year, Kylie Jenner got a very big diamond ring from her boyfriend Tyga, leading many to wonder, Is she engaged?
According to Teen Vogue, rumors once again swirled about Jenner's relationship status when she tweeted a photo of her hand sporting a very sparkly diamond ring. Later, when she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing the diamond as she cruised in her Range Rover, people couldn't stop wondering.
But even though Jenner is wearing the square-shaped ring on her ring finger, it's on her right hand, not her left.
It's a clue many seemed to ignore when they started questioning whether the 18-year-old was engaged. But it didn't take long before Jenner was refuting the rumors with one simple explanation on her app.
"Every year my Mom throws a huge Christmas Eve party and this year's was so fun (and sparkly)! It was really special to end such a big year celebrating with all of my friends and family ... and with an extra special gift from a special someone," she wrote. "NO, I'm not engaged :)"
So there you have it people, that's a big N-O from Jenner on the engagement front.
Of course, this not the first time the teen has had to put a stop to the engagement rumors after her rapper boyfriend bought her something sparkly. Back in July, when she posted photos of her wearing a diamond ring, engagement rumors followed.
Jenner also put those to rest with a very straightforward tweet: "Not planning on getting married anytime soon."
Five months later, this still seems to be the case.
