It's a clue many seemed to ignore when they started questioning whether the 18-year-old was engaged. But it didn't take long before Jenner was refuting the rumors with one simple explanation on her app."Every year my Mom throws a huge Christmas Eve party and this year's was so fun (and sparkly)! It was really special to end such a big year celebrating with all of my friends and family ... and with an extra special gift from a special someone," she wrote. "NO, I'm not engaged :)"So there you have it people, that's a big N-O from Jenner on the engagement front.Of course, this not the first time the teen has had to put a stop to the engagement rumors after her rapper boyfriend bought her something sparkly. Back in July, when she posted photos of her wearing a diamond ring , engagement rumors followed.Jenner also put those to rest with a very straightforward tweet: "Not planning on getting married anytime soon."Five months later, this still seems to be the case.