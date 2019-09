At least three tornados touched down in North Texas on Saturday evening, leaving at least 11 people dead, including an infant.According to The Dallas Morning News , a tornado that touched down in Garland, TX, was deemed a category EF4 (the highest being EF5), with winds up to 200 mph. It was only the second EF4 to ever be reported in the area, with the first reported in 1927.As of Sunday morning, eight people in Garland were reported killed in tornado-related traffic accidents near Interstate 30 and Bush Turnpike, where at least a dozen cars crashed after the tornado touched down on Saturday around 6:45 p.m.About 600 buildings, including businesses and homes, were damaged, with many being completely destroyed. "It is total devastation," Garland police spokesman Lt. Pedro Barineau said.Another tornado that touched down in Rowlett, TX, was an EF3 that left at least one dead. It's been reported that at the height of the storm, 50,000 homes were without power in North Texas. That number is now at 8,000, most of which are located in Rowlett.The video below from the Associated Press shows the homes that have been damaged in that area, one of the hardest hit.