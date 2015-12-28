Star Wars: The Force Awakens became the fastest movie to reach $1 billion in sales.
Along with holding the record for the biggest domestic opening in movie history, J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars sequel is now the fastest movie to cross the billion-dollar threshold ever, reaching the milestone in just 12 days. The Force Awakens shows no signs of slowing, raking in a staggering $153.5 million on its second weekend in theaters. (Variety)
Along with holding the record for the biggest domestic opening in movie history, J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars sequel is now the fastest movie to cross the billion-dollar threshold ever, reaching the milestone in just 12 days. The Force Awakens shows no signs of slowing, raking in a staggering $153.5 million on its second weekend in theaters. (Variety)
A Louisville, Kentucky, mall was forced to shut down after 2,000 people engaged in multiple brawls.
Mall St. Matthews, one of the largest malls in Kentucky, unexpectedly became a WWE wrestling ring on Saturday night, when 1,000 to 2,000 people broke into several fights, a domino effect of violence that lasted for hours. “Disturbances started to feed on themselves,” said a St. Matthews Police spokesman. “This was a riot. It was crazy.” The brawls only stopped when the mall and surrounding businesses closed their doors. (Time)
Mall St. Matthews, one of the largest malls in Kentucky, unexpectedly became a WWE wrestling ring on Saturday night, when 1,000 to 2,000 people broke into several fights, a domino effect of violence that lasted for hours. “Disturbances started to feed on themselves,” said a St. Matthews Police spokesman. “This was a riot. It was crazy.” The brawls only stopped when the mall and surrounding businesses closed their doors. (Time)
Advertisement
Catastrophic tornadoes and storms ravaged North Texas, killing at least 11.
A storm system severe enough to produce at least three tornadoes ripped through the Dallas area Saturday evening, bringing hail, heavy rain, and violent winds that reached up to 200 mph. Garland, TX, reports eight confirmed deaths, where an EF4-category tornado lead to multiple traffic accidents around Interstate 30. Additionally, flash floods brought the total number of deaths to at least 11, reports say. (Read More)
A storm system severe enough to produce at least three tornadoes ripped through the Dallas area Saturday evening, bringing hail, heavy rain, and violent winds that reached up to 200 mph. Garland, TX, reports eight confirmed deaths, where an EF4-category tornado lead to multiple traffic accidents around Interstate 30. Additionally, flash floods brought the total number of deaths to at least 11, reports say. (Read More)
Stephen Colbert thinks Donald Trump is just like his old Colbert Report character
In an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation, current Late Show star Stephen Colbert acknowledged the remarkable similarities between his satirical conservative character on The Colbert Report and Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. “I’m not the first person to say this, but I completely agree that he’s my old character with $10 billion," Colbert said. "I mean, it’s one of the reasons why I just can’t do that old character anymore, because he’s doing it better than I ever could, because he’s willing to drink his own Kool-Aid and manufacture and distribute it because he’s got all the cash.” (Vulture)
In an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation, current Late Show star Stephen Colbert acknowledged the remarkable similarities between his satirical conservative character on The Colbert Report and Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. “I’m not the first person to say this, but I completely agree that he’s my old character with $10 billion," Colbert said. "I mean, it’s one of the reasons why I just can’t do that old character anymore, because he’s doing it better than I ever could, because he’s willing to drink his own Kool-Aid and manufacture and distribute it because he’s got all the cash.” (Vulture)
Justin Bieber responded to 5 Seconds of Summer’s shade-filled Rolling Stone interview.
In 5 Seconds of Summer’s controversial Rolling Stone cover story, band member Michael Clifford claimed that Justin Bieber “hates” them, adding that the Canadian “PURPOSE: The Movement” leader “had his own album on loop for, like, two or three hours” at his AMAs after-party. Not one to go quietly into a good night, Bieber fired back, tweeting, "Sorry guy, don't hate you. Don't even know u. And u sure u came to our party because my album wasn't on loop? Strange." But the “Sorry” singer went on to wish 5SOS the best and provide some useful advice: “Don’t use my name for headlines,” he followed up in a now-deleted tweet, “U are already on the cover. U don’t need it. Just be honest. Big hugs bud.” (Read More)
In 5 Seconds of Summer’s controversial Rolling Stone cover story, band member Michael Clifford claimed that Justin Bieber “hates” them, adding that the Canadian “PURPOSE: The Movement” leader “had his own album on loop for, like, two or three hours” at his AMAs after-party. Not one to go quietly into a good night, Bieber fired back, tweeting, "Sorry guy, don't hate you. Don't even know u. And u sure u came to our party because my album wasn't on loop? Strange." But the “Sorry” singer went on to wish 5SOS the best and provide some useful advice: “Don’t use my name for headlines,” he followed up in a now-deleted tweet, “U are already on the cover. U don’t need it. Just be honest. Big hugs bud.” (Read More)
Advertisement
Timbaland’s new mixtape includes a previously unreleased Aaliyah song.
A new song from Aaliyah is exactly what we need to make this transition from Christmas music to regular ol’ radio bops just a little easier. As promised, the rapper’s latest mixtape, King Stays King, features a late Christmas gift in the form of an unreleased Aaliyah single, “Shakin'.” The track is a duet between the late singer and Timbaland, her collaborative partner, and just as catchy as any other iconic Aaliyah tune. The entire mixtape is streaming online for free. (Jezebel)
A new song from Aaliyah is exactly what we need to make this transition from Christmas music to regular ol’ radio bops just a little easier. As promised, the rapper’s latest mixtape, King Stays King, features a late Christmas gift in the form of an unreleased Aaliyah single, “Shakin'.” The track is a duet between the late singer and Timbaland, her collaborative partner, and just as catchy as any other iconic Aaliyah tune. The entire mixtape is streaming online for free. (Jezebel)
China officially ended its one-child policy after 31 years.
Chinese lawmakers have finally turned away from the nation’s strict one-child policy that was implemented in the 1970s, instituting new reproduction restrictions after concerns over China’s shrinking workforce arose. According to the new legislation, married couples are allowed to have two children, but no more than that. The policy will go into action on January 1. (Read More)
Chinese lawmakers have finally turned away from the nation’s strict one-child policy that was implemented in the 1970s, instituting new reproduction restrictions after concerns over China’s shrinking workforce arose. According to the new legislation, married couples are allowed to have two children, but no more than that. The policy will go into action on January 1. (Read More)
Kylie Jenner addressed the engagement rumors surrounding her massive sparkly Christmas gift.
After Kylie Jenner tweeted some pictures of herself sporting a hefty diamond ring on Christmas, fans and media outlets began speculating that Jenner’s rapper boyfriend, Tyga, had popped the question — even though the ring was sitting pretty on the her right hand. The 18-year-old squashed the rumors with an update on her website, writing: “Every year my Mom throws a huge Christmas Eve party and this year’s was so fun (and sparkly)! It was really special to end such a big year celebrating with all of my friends and family… and with an extra special gift from a special someone. And NO, I’m not engaged :)” (Read More)
After Kylie Jenner tweeted some pictures of herself sporting a hefty diamond ring on Christmas, fans and media outlets began speculating that Jenner’s rapper boyfriend, Tyga, had popped the question — even though the ring was sitting pretty on the her right hand. The 18-year-old squashed the rumors with an update on her website, writing: “Every year my Mom throws a huge Christmas Eve party and this year’s was so fun (and sparkly)! It was really special to end such a big year celebrating with all of my friends and family… and with an extra special gift from a special someone. And NO, I’m not engaged :)” (Read More)
Pro tip: Adding two cups of dark, leafy greens to your morning smoothie bowl helps even out blood sugar spikes from sweet smoothies — plus, it adds iron and vitamin A. (Read More)
Advertisement